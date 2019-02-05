‘Priority Midland’ looks to unite stakeholders on community issues

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As Midland’s energy-led economy is growing at a rapid pace, so are the needs to keep the communities infrastructure and resources stable.
Which is why Mayor Jerry Morales sparked an initiative, called Priority Midland, that will help tackle those challenges that come with the cities racing expansion.
“Priority Midland is excited to be able to bring Midland together in unity to address daycare issues, business climate, infrastructure, transportation, housing. We all know this has been going on for many years and we want to put ourselves in a position to where we can address these challenges, have a great conversation, create a process and move forward with Midland’s growing challenges,” said Mayor Jerry Morales.
Midland’s Development Corporation will be a key factor in funding the initiative.
Monday, they held their first board meeting discussing the goals and planning to kick off Midland’s new initiative.
“This is an initiative to bring together key stakeholders, private companies, taxing entities to better understand the challenges that are facing our community and discover a strategic plan as how to overcome them in the most effective manner,” said Sara Harris, director of Community Projects at Midland Development Corporation.
While executing a project like this may seem challenging, Midland City Councilman Spencer Robnett believes this could be the most important initiative the city has seen in years.
“Priority Midland is the most concentrated effort in the history of Midland among the taxing entities, leaders of the community and public to plan for the future and make Midland the best city it can be,” said Robnett. “This initiative is crucial to our collective success and will drive the communication, coordination, planning, and funding of projects that will be needed to support growth and quality of life in Midland.”
February 11, Priority Midland will host a free event at 6:00 p.m. at The Wagner Noel to launch the initiative and discuss how you can get involved.
