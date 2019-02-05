OPD warns public about circulation of counterfeit money

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police are warning the public about counterfeit bills circulating in the area.
The OPD Criminal Investigation Division and the United States Secret Service are investigating over 50 cases concerning $100 and $50 bills.
This “prop money” is legal to own and can be purchased on places like Amazon and EBay. However, they are illegal to pass around.
Authorities are asking the public, particularly businesses, to be careful and check bills closely, particularly with larger value bills.
To help keep an eye out for these fake bills, here are some tips:
- Counterfeit bills are thinner and smaller than normal bills
- Presidential watermarks can be seen on real bills when held up to the light
- Markers are available to help determine the authenticity of bills
If you have any questions relating to the counterfeit bills you can click here or call Odessa police at 432-335-4961.
