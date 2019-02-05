OPD remembering 31st anniversary of officer’s death

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department will be honoring on its fallen on the 31st anniversary of his death with a memorial.
Officer Scott Smith was responding to a burglary in progress call when his motorcycle was struck by a motor vehicle. He lived on life support for 6 months following the incident before passing.
From 7:39 a.m. to 6:28 p.m. (sunrise to sunset) a wreath will be displayed at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The OPD Honor Guard will place the wreath .
If you would like to pay your respects to Officer Smith you are encouraged to visit the memorial at this time.
