OPD remembering 31st anniversary of officer’s death
(Source: Odessa Police Department
By Kirsten Geddes | February 5, 2019 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:01 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department will be honoring on its fallen on the 31st anniversary of his death with a memorial.

Officer Scott Smith was responding to a burglary in progress call when his motorcycle was struck by a motor vehicle. He lived on life support for 6 months following the incident before passing.

Map showing the location of Officer Smith's accident (Source: Odessa Police Department)

From 7:39 a.m. to 6:28 p.m. (sunrise to sunset) a wreath will be displayed at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The OPD Honor Guard will place the wreath .

If you would like to pay your respects to Officer Smith you are encouraged to visit the memorial at this time.

