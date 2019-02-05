Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Tuesday, yesterday we experienced great conditions once again here in western Texas. Today, we are anticipating morning conditions to start in the low 50s again. We should not need those jackets today either, as we are looking o warm back up into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Then tomorrow's temperatures should be very similar to today, with the exception being that we will be warming into the lower 70s instead. We are also looking to experience some rather breezy conditions as well, especially for areas below the Permian Basin. In addition to some possible rain showers, with the greatest chances in the the higher elevations to the southwest and here in the Permian Basin.