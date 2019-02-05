Mayo Clinic researchers find cells that could be the culprits of anxiety

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic are on to something. They discovered something called senescent cells that multiply in our bodies as we grow older. They are also found at the sites of major diseases in our bodies, regardless of our age. The doctors discovered a way to kill off those cells while leaving the healthy cells behind. The effect? It essentially allows researchers to delay, prevent, or alleviate age related diseases and increase health span. Get older but feel younger? Yes please. But there’s more.