Independent pharmacist puts patients first

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Jenna Clack runs ClackCo. Concierge Pharmacy, a team of trained compounding pharmacists who work exclusively with physicians, veterinarians, and dentists.
When Clack used to work at pharmaceutical companies, she witnessed patients picking up medication but they lacked important information like negative long-term effects from taking a drug.
“I do regenerative medicine consulting, so I help people choose the lifestyle decisions, supplements, nutrients, everything that’s surrounding their life that helps them live the best quality for the longest time possible,” said Clack.
ClackCo. tests patients and provides customized drugs for individuals who require a specific dosage, flavors, and ingredients, some of which could cause allergic reactions.
“Doctors weren’t understanding my views on independent compounding pharmacy and how we could completely individualize things. It’s just something that’s not as common after we’ve been teaching protocol for 20-30 years so this is an art that might have been lost and I just felt like it couldn’t be”
Clack wanted to become a pharmacist to be a trusted and discerning voice in the scientific realm. Her priority is making the client the number one focus.
“Quality is our only measure. That’s really all we’re worried about. Is we are just trying to make sure we take the utmost care of everyone we love are supported in that community environment.”
For more information on ClackCo, visit their website. They can also be reached at (432) 695-9806 or at their Midland location: 4425 W. Wadley Ste. #200.
