H-E-B teams up with West Texas Food Bank to raise funds through February

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - If you want to make a difference for your food bank it’s now easier than ever-all you have to do is order some delicious BBQ.
For the month of February West Texas Food Bank is teaming up with H-E-B and True Texas BBQ. A portion of the proceeds from every meal will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.
All you have to do is go to the Midland or Odessa True Texas BBQ located in the H-E-B and order your favorite meal. H-E-B will take care of the rest, meaning no saving receipts or telling the cashier you want to donate.
Last year the promotion raised $7,500 and both parties are hoping to raise even more this year.
“Fundraisers of this type are important to the West Texas Food Bank, especially now in the winter months, when people refocus after the holidays. When you can make donating easy and automatic, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.
“We would not be where we are today without the support of H-E-B, and we are so grateful they chose us to partner with again for this promotion. There really isn’t a more delicious way to support the Food Bank!”
