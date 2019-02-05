Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We've seen more clouds in the area today but, the warm temps have stuck around! We have made it into the 70s everyday so far in February and for the 6th day in a row overall, which is very unusual for the middle of winter. The 70 degree streak should make it to 7 days tomorrow as highs reach the mid 70s. However, we are tracking a slight chances of some showers in the area.
The chance of showers starts late tonight and into early Wednesday in the Trans Pecos and moving east into the Permian Basin. Shower activity will quiet down into Wednesday afternoon, but there is another chance of showers Wednesday night, mainly in the eastern Permian Basin. Overall, rain chances are quite low (around 20%), so the majority of us will stay dry.
Pushing into the remainder of the week, we’ll begin to see colder air move in by Thursday, as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. The coldest temps we’ll see over the next week will be Friday morning, as widespread temps in the 20s appear likely. High temps on Friday will likely not get out of the 40s. Staying true to West Texas form, the weather will quickly change and warm right back up into the 60s by early next week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.