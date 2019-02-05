Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Pushing into the remainder of the week, we’ll begin to see colder air move in by Thursday, as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. The coldest temps we’ll see over the next week will be Friday morning, as widespread temps in the 20s appear likely. High temps on Friday will likely not get out of the 40s. Staying true to West Texas form, the weather will quickly change and warm right back up into the 60s by early next week.