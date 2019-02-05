2 dead following Friday night crash in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victims of a crash that killed two Friday night on State Highway 349.
According to DPS, Yasmany Menoya-Diaz, 31, was driving a semi-truck with Roger King, 58, behind him in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
Menoya-Diaz activated his hazard lights and came to a stop, yielding for a vehicle with emergency lights blocking the roadway.
DPS says, King failed to control its speed and struck Menoya-Diaz from behind.
Both King, and his passenger, Wendy Caban, 53, were declared dead on scene.
King was not injured.
