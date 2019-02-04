Work begins to improve sand mine access in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A privately funded project will start Monday to add auxiliary lanes, shoulders and a left turn lane on Highway 115, approximately 1.5 miles northeast of FM 874.
The project will consist of widening the roadway, overlaying the entire roadway, and adding new signs and striping to accommodate the new lane designations.
The project is expected to take about two months to be completed and, during the day, lane closures and a pilot car could be in use.
All lanes are expected to be reopened at night.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, High Roller Sand will pay will $1 million to the contractor, FNF Construction of Tempe, Ariz.
TxDOT is working on more than a dozen different projects involving sand mines in the region.
Many of the companies are working on agreements to pay for improvements at locations that expect to see heavy commercial truck traffic totaling hundreds of vehicles a day.
There are currently 10 executed agreements with a combined worth of approximately $15 million.
“We are committed to establishing effective partnerships with companies who need improvements in access and transport operations at their facilities,” Odessa District Engineer John Speed said. “It’s an indicator of deep commitment to the safety of their employees and their neighbors.”
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.