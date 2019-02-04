Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department

David Bernhardt, the acting Interior secretary, has ties to U.S. energy companies.

Photo by: AFP/Getty Images US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence (L) and acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC on January 21, 2019 on Martin Luther King Day. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump says he's nominating a Washington veteran with lobbying ties to U.S. energy companies to lead the Interior Department.

David Bernhardt, currently Interior's acting head, would replace Ryan Zinke if the Senate approves his nomination. Zinke resigned in December amid ethics investigations.

Trump tweeted Monday that Bernhardt "has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived."

The Colorado native first served in the department under President George W. Bush. He had been a deputy under Zinke.

Bernhardt also worked as a lobbyist and lawyer for several oil and gas companies and other interests that sometimes have regulatory matters before the department.

Republicans say Bernhardt’s revolving-door experience makes him an informed regulator in matters before the agency. Democrats and environmental groups say he’s vulnerable to conflicts of interest.

