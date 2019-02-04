432TRAFFIC ALERT: Crane authorities working major accident on FM-1053; 1 injured

CRANE, TX (KWES) - The Crane County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Highway Patrol, Crane PD, Fire and EMS are working a major accident Monday morning.
The accident is located at the intersection of FM-1053 and FM-1233. The road has been closed and anyone traveling on FM-1053 from I-20 to Imperial is asked to find an alternate route.
According the CCSO’s Facebook page, one man was removed using the Jaws of Life and transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
There is no further details at this time.
