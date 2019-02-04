2 AZ suspects wanted in fatal shooting arrested in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have arrested two people wanted out of Arizona.
Donovan Bingaman, 21 and Lizet Martinez, 29 were arrested at around 9:22 p.m. on February 1 and charged with theft of property.
Bingaman was also charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and Martinez has been charged with false identification-fugitive from justice.
Officers originally responded to a call around noon on Friday about two suspicious suspects asking for help near the Walmart on North JBS Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found two people matching the suspects' descriptions occupying a gray Honda without license plates.
Police asked the subjects why the vehicle had no license plates and began to run the VIN number to tell if it had been stolen. The suspects immediately began to evade the officers.
The officers turned on their lights and sirens but the two refused to stop. They temporarily lost track of the vehicle but investigation revealed the suspects had later stolen a white Ford F-250 in the area of Highway 191 and Faudree.
Another OPD officers located the stolen Ford in the 5000 block of East University. Bingaham and Martinez were identified as the driver and passenger.
OPD found the two were wanted in connection to an aggravated assault charge in Casa Grande, Arizona.
According to KTLA, the two have been accused in the fatal Christmas Day shooting of Lourdes Padilla, a 70-year-old Inglewood woman.
Both subjects have been charged and arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
