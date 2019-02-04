Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone, hope everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl, we finally got a touchdown in the fourth quarter! Hopefully at least the food was good.
Today was another gorgeous one across West Texas. We topped off at 75 here in Midland, but some readings to our south were pushing 80 degrees. Despite the breeze, it was a great to get outside before watching football.
Overnight will be mild yet again, dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s as you wake up and start a new work week. Tomorrow afternoon will see patchy clouds and sunshine, with temperatures about what they were today. We could see some scattered showers in the afternoon into Tuesday morning. Doesn't look like it will be much, but we'll keep the chance in the forecast and keep an eye on radar tomorrow.
Looking ahead, Tuesday afternoon looks to be maybe a degree or two warmer than today, reaching into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s for some of us. Changes come late Wednesday into Thursday as a front comes through and with it, maybe some rain. At this point, most of the rain will be to our south and east, but will keep an eye on this system as it gets closer. Temps on Thursday will back off into the upper 50s.
Thursday into Friday, another front backs its way into West Texas from the northeast which will knock high temperatures possibly below our overnight low tonight!
