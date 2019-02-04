Permian Basin Events holding Valentine’s-themed 5k

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Permian Basin Events will be hosting its 8th Annual Run 2 Love 2 Run, a Valentine-themed 5k run.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Big Spring State Park on February 9 with packet pickup while the race will start at 10 a.m.
Prizes will be given out for the top three male, female and couple categories, as well as for the best Valentine-themed costume.
This year’s event will benefit CASA of West Texas.
Registration is $35 each or $65 per couple, although early registration discounts are available. To register you can click here until 9 a.m. on February 8.
