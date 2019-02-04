OPD, OPPOA host Law Enforcement Explorer open house

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Professional Police Officer’s Association will host a Law Enforcement Explorer open house and Recruitment Night Tuesday at 6:30 PM.
The free event will take place at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N Grant Ave, and is open to young men and women ages 14 to 20 interested in the field of law enforcement.
Law Enforcement Exploring is a career-oriented program that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement with members of local law enforcement agencies.
The program provides leadership opportunities, community service activities, and basic law enforcement training.
The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens within their communities.
During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to sample what they will see and experience with the law enforcement explorer post, as well as meet and speak with current Explorers and Advisors to learn about opportunities with the Odessa Police Explorer Post #55
To be an explorer you must be:
- 14 to 20 years of age.
- Currently enrolled in High School or College.
- Of a good moral character
- Maintain a grade point average of at least a 2.0
- Have a genuine interest in law enforcement.
Odessa Police Explorer Post #55 meets on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Tuesday’s of each month from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM (meeting dates subject to change) posts typically meet on a monthly basis If you are interested in opportunities with exploring or know someone that is, you can contact a post advisor for more information.
Post Advisors, Cpl. Michael Hamilton (MHamilton@odessa-tx.gov), Ofc. Ian Kapets (IKapets@odessa-tx.gov) or Cpl. Anthony Rossman (ARossman@odessa-tx.gov). Anyone is welcome to attend the open house!
