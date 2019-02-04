Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone enjoyed the warm weather we experienced this past weekend. Starting off this week, you will want to be prepared for low temperatures around 50 degrees. Then this afternoon, we should be warming into the mid 70s again with mostly sunny conditions. Tomorrow conditions are looking to be fairly similar to today, with lows in the lower 50s and highs staying the it the mid 70s. This trend continues through Wednesday with our temperature values, however there is a chance for some rain showers to move through our area during the day. It would be smart to grab your raincoats and umbrellas as you walk out the door just in case. The most favorable locations for these showers is in our southern and eastern counties starting in the morning, and continuing through the day.