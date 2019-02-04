Junior League of Odessa gives high school juniors leadership opportunities

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Osessa Chamber of Commerce’s Junior League of Odessa has given over 35 high school juniors the opportunity to learn about leadership.
Students are from Odessa High School, Permian High School, Falcon Early College High School and New Tech Odessa.
The students took part in a retreat on January 26 and followed up this opportunity with four weekly sessions.
Workshops include Government and Public Safety, Medical and Social Services and Arts and Culture. Each workshop takes place on a Monday in February.
The leadership opportunity will culminate in a graduation at the ORMC Auditorium.
“The Odessa Chamber is proud to work with these Odessa teens in showing them all that our community offers,” said Reneé Earls, President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.
“By the end of the Junior Leadership Odessa program, they will be well informed on the inner-workings of our City. This program allows the students to explore many aspects of our community and we hope they will take great pride in learning about their hometown.”
