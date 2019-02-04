H-E-B restaurants launch fundraiser to combat hunger in Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Throughout February, when Texans buy a meal at one of H-E-B’s restaurants, H-E-B will donate a portion of each sale to help combat hunger in the Lone Star State.
During the statewide effort, Midland and Odessa H-E-B locations will give a portion of the sales from the True Texas BBQ in each store to benefit the West Texas Food Bank.
The effort is part of H-E-B’s annual Hunger Stops Here campaign, a charitable event benefiting Texas food banks and hunger relief organizations.
Throughout February, a portion of every transaction at the restaurants will be donated to food banks and organizations dedicated to hunger initiatives.
