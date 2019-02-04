Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you were able to spend some time outside this past weekend and today with high temperatures reaching the 70s. The good news is that we are expecting a couple more days with well above average temperatures through the middle of the week before cooler weather heads back into the forecast.
These warm temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly caused by southwesterly winds bringing in warm air from Mexico. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s while Wednesday we'll cool down a few degrees into the low 70s. We're also tracking a chance of a few showers or weak thunderstorms Wednesday. However, we're not expecting anything severe and many of us will stay dry.
We’ll see cooler temps starting on Thursday with highs expected in the upper 50s, but the real chilly air will arrive Friday as highs will only be in the upper 40s with lows in the 20s. The groundhog may have forecasted an early spring, but winter is not done with us yet!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.