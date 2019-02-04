Drone school landing in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police Department gets in the cockpit with Drone Pilot Inc. to host a drone unmanned aerial certification school.
Drone Pilot Inc. is a disabled veteran-owned small business founded by Austin Texas Peace Officer John Buell.
The 100-hour comprehensive training program focuses primarily on building a successful and professional flight team.
Their goals include making sure that each team meets United Airlines operations standards and complies with the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations.
DPI’s copyrighted UA flight team standard operating manual is used in Texas public safety agencies, as well as other agencies across the U.S.
The program has three phases that will be conducted over 3 months in 20 hr block sessions (see below):
- Student will learn how to legally operate under both FAA PART 107 and/or a Certificate of Authorization (COA) in many environments. Student will learn the UA laws, administrative components, UA hardware/software, supportive components, environmental factors, dispatch protocols, crew management, data collection, and much more! Student will be trained to an established UA operational standard and tested to demonstrate proficiency in safe operational control.
- Student will learn UA flight team roles and responsibilities, mission pre-planning, site assessments, UA action plans (pre/during/post) flight procedures and protocols, data interpretation, flight team required reporting/documentation, virtual logbook operations, and much more! Student will be trained to an established UA operational standard and tested to demonstrate proficiency in advanced flight procedures, emergency procedures, and flight team communication procedures.
- Student will learn advanced flight team operations combining all training to complete several custom built scenarios. This advanced training will cover Air Boss operations, autonomous flight software/operations, custom payload operations, UA support equipment/foot print setup, advanced data analysis, and much more! Student will be trained to an established UA operational standard and tested to demonstrate proficiency in safely completing the scenarios data collection objectives. If successful the student will be awarded Drone Pilot Certificate of Completion.
However, the rate of time during the program depends on the proficiency of flight teams to excel and their ability to absorb training knowledge.
A maximum of 16 people will be accepted into the drone school.
Deadline to register is Feb. 15.
Contact Sergeant C. Chavez for more inquries: cchavez@odessa-tx.gov
