2019 Distinguished Lecture Series begins with NY Times' Top 10 Best Selling author

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The John Ben Shepperd Leadership Institute is kicking off its 2019 Distinguished Lecture Series with a look at the life and leadership of the famed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill Wednesday at the Globe Theater at 7 p.m.
Churchill biographer and professor of King’s College Andrew Roberts has been chosen as the first keynote speaker of the year.
Roberts is a British historian whose work has made it to the New York Times Top 10 Best Seller’s list.
His most recent book, Churchill: Walking with Destiny, has been described as the “best Churchill biography” by major publications like the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session, and a book signing.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
