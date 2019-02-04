2019 Distinguished Lecture Series begins with NY Times' Top 10 Best Selling author

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The John Ben Shepperd Leadership Institute is kicking off its 2019 Distinguished Lecture Series with a look at the life and leadership of the famed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill Wednesday at the Globe Theater at 7 p.m.

Churchill biographer and professor of King’s College Andrew Roberts has been chosen as the first keynote speaker of the year.

Roberts is a British historian whose work has made it to the New York Times Top 10 Best Seller’s list.

His most recent book, Churchill: Walking with Destiny, has been described as the “best Churchill biography” by major publications like the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session, and a book signing.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

