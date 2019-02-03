Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during Super Bowl action

The NFL will attempt to have its proverbial cake and eat it too, in terms of addressing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof for Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said weather permitting, the roof will be closed during warmups, then stadium officials will open it up for pre-game festivities (including a military-style flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds), and then close it once again in time for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff time.
The roof will remain closed for the rest of the night.
According to the 11Alive weather team, Atlanta should encounter comfortable temperatures (mid-to-upper 50s) and dry conditions around the opening kick.
It's worth noting: The Mercedes-Benz roof was fully open for two Falcons home games this season.
