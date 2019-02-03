Disney to kick of Pride Month with first official LGBTQ event

Disneyland Paris is set to host its first-ever pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
“Magical Pride” will help kick off Pride Month and take place June 1.
Unofficial Magical Pride events have taken place in the past at the park, but this will be the first official pride event organized by the company, CBS News reported.
The website for the event tells parkgoers to “dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before - loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow.”
