Authorities ask for public’s assistance for missing veteran

HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Alfina Hopkins-Wasnuk, 56, who was last seen January 16, in Sierra Blanca, TX.
Alfina is 5’10”, 170lbs, has short black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing blue overalls, a black shirt, red bandana, black boots, and a black coat and owns a red 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with the license plate, SVD3DV.
If you have any information please contact Hudspeth County Sheriff (915) 369-2161 or Private Investigator Jason Engelke (346) 774-3596 case #19-01-0034
