WATCH: Austin ISD releases video of 290 bus crash which hospitalized two adults

No students were on board, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

WATCH: Austin ISD releases video of 290 bus crash which hospitalized two adults
(Source: Austin-Travis County EMS)
By Drew Knight | February 1, 2019 at 9:29 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 9:29 PM

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Austin ISD school bus Tuesday evening.

AUSTIN ISD 290 crash

AUSTIN ISD BUS CRASH CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dash camera video shows an Austin ISD bus being hit and pushed over an embankment onto the main lanes of US Hwy 290. No kids were on the bus and 2 adults were transported to the hospital. MORE: http://bit.ly/2ToRH1a

Posted by KVUE on Friday, February 1, 2019

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, an adult male estimated to be in his 60s was transported with serious injuries and a male estimated to be in his 20s was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to St. David’s South. One other person also refused treatment.

ATCEMS said no students were on board. The call came in at 5:03 and police were on scene by 5:08 p.m.

The crash occurred on the frontage roads of Highway 290 and Loop 1, causing the bus to travel down an embankment into the eastbound lanes of 290. The crash blocked eastbound 290, with traffic being detoured onto the frontage road.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.