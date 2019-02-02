432Traffic: Alerts for the week of February 4

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - On the week of February 4, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.
In Midland County, crews will be putting in a four-way stop on Wednesday at Business 349 C and Mockingbird north of Loop 250. The stop is necessary for crews to start construction of a traffic signal at this intersection.
In Andrews County, FM 181 has been reopened between SH 176 and SH 115. An H2S gas leak had closed it on February 1.
In Reeves County, crews will be working between mile markers 250 to 356 on southbound FM 516 north of Barstow. The work is scheduled to last through Thursday. Drivers should anticipate lane closures and follow the pilot car.
Always remember to obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot cars. Delays could be possible in these areas.
