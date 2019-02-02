Saturday Evening Weather Update

Tomorrow, we'll see mostly sunny skies to start, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. This won't stop us from warming up even more, with warm southwesterly winds coming down off the mountains. As clouds increase, we could see some light showers and possibly a few thundershowers, but rain will be light, if anything. It will be breezy tomorrow, with gusts of 30-40 possible across West Texas and SE New Mexico. Winds will be stronger in the mountains, and there is a High Wind Warning through 6 PM tomorrow for the Guadalupes for gusts up to 65 MPH.