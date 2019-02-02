Saturday Evening Weather Update

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring, which might be good news for Mid-westerners if it comes true. Unfortunately, he's just a groundhog, and I'm not sure he's ever looked at a weather model. It looks like a wintry pattern is on tap for much of the western and northern United States over the next few weeks, though parts of the southeast might have an early spring.
Here in West Texas, we will have spring-like weather for the next few days, with highs in the 70s through Tuesday. Looks like our high today will be 71 or 72. We'll continue to see some patchy clouds overnight, and temperatures will be mild overnight only dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow, we'll see mostly sunny skies to start, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. This won't stop us from warming up even more, with warm southwesterly winds coming down off the mountains. As clouds increase, we could see some light showers and possibly a few thundershowers, but rain will be light, if anything. It will be breezy tomorrow, with gusts of 30-40 possible across West Texas and SE New Mexico. Winds will be stronger in the mountains, and there is a High Wind Warning through 6 PM tomorrow for the Guadalupes for gusts up to 65 MPH.
Looking ahead, changes come on Wednesday, but we still should warm up to around 70 before a front comes through. With it will be our best chance at some widespread rain in a while. Hard to pinpoint amounts right now, but we’ll go for a 30% chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue to monitor as the system gets closer. For now, enjoy the warm weather!
