9 puppies tied inside plastic bag rescued from California park

SAN DIEGO (KFMB/CNN) – A shocking discovery was made at a park in Escondido, California – nine puppies abandoned in a sealed plastic bag.
On Friday, they were playful and drinking from a bottle, which is a far cry from where the Shar-Pei puppies were just one day before.
Bill Dixon and his friend Merrillyn Carpenter were out for their morning walk Thursday at Kit Carson Park when they spotted a large dog food bag, duct-taped up and left in the cold outside a public restroom.
“We heard these little screams," Dixon said.
Inside the bag they found nine two-week-old puppies, all of them cold, dehydrated and covered in feces and urine.
"I can't imagine the finders when they saw the puppies in the bag,” said Serena Boney, an officer with the San Diego Humane Society. “I'm sure they freaked out immediately. It's heartbreaking and it's unacceptable."
Dixon and Carpenter immediately rushed the puppies to the Humane Society’s shelter in Escondido for treatment.
While all nine are expected to be OK, rescuers can’t help but think of what could have happened.
"If those puppies had been there overnight, I doubt they would have survived," Dixon said.
Carpenter added, "This is what the real definition of deplorable is.”
Dixon and Carpenter are now two of three people taking care of the puppies.
"To see them satisfied and then just roll up inside your sweater and fall asleep, you know, I mean, it's wonderful," Dixon said.
As they recover, police are looking for the person who dumped them. That person is facing a felony charge of crimes against animals.
"We want to make sure that whoever did this is held accountable for their actions," Boney said.
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the responsible party’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 KFMB via CNN. All rights reserved.