The Permian Basin promotes young artists with a big vision

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Museum of the Southwest showcases a two part student art exhibition.
Students whose works were selected are recognized as rising artists in the area.
Nearly 200 people were in attendance to view creative masterpieces designed by Permian middle and high school students for part one of the series.
The second part of the show will be open to elementary students.
All works will be be available to view until March 17.
Admission is free for Museum of the Southwest members.
