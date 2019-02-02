Mobile force training conducted at area ports in El Paso.

EL PASO, TX (KWES) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso will be conducting Mobile Field Force exercises at ports of entry.
Generally lasting 15 minutes or less, MFF exercises have a minor impact on legitimate trade and travel.
“These exercises are meant to train officers on CBP’s special response tactics so they are fully prepared in the event there is an incident that requires response and action,” said El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Our priority continues to be the safety and security of the American people, international travelers, and our communities.”
CBP officers who conduct these drills would like commuters to be mindful and understanding of these operations.
In the future, the department will continually assess the facilities capabilities in order to make preparations.
Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources to establish lawful trade and travel.
