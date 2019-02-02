Midland YMCA holding Little Sweethearts Dance

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland YMCA will be holding a special Little Sweethearts Dance just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The dance will be a fun time for fathers and daughters, mothers and sons or other guardians and children.
The dance will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on February 9.
Available at the event will be light refreshments, crafts, pictures and of course dancing.
Tickets are $25 for a couple and any additional children are $10 each. You can purchase them at the Member Service Desk through February 8.
For more information on this event you can click here.
