Midland YMCA holding Little Sweethearts Dance
By Kirsten Geddes | February 2, 2019 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 10:53 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland YMCA will be holding a special Little Sweethearts Dance just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The dance will be a fun time for fathers and daughters, mothers and sons or other guardians and children.

The dance will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on February 9.

Available at the event will be light refreshments, crafts, pictures and of course dancing.

Tickets are $25 for a couple and any additional children are $10 each. You can purchase them at the Member Service Desk through February 8.

