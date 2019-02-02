Ellen Noel Art Museum holds Valentine’s Shopping and Ladies Night

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be hosting a Valentine’s Shopping and Ladies Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 7.
This free event will feature shopping, wine sipping, crafts and a discussion of Katie Ward’s book “Girl Reading”. Prior reading of the book is not required.
Although this event is free, tickets are required. You can reserve yours by stopping at the museum or by calling 432-550-9696.
For more information on the event you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.