Beef thief: Man caught on camera stealing steak from restaurant

OAKDALE, CA (KTXL/CNN) – A restaurant owner has some beef with a man who came into his place and stole a porterhouse steak.
The act was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows the man sitting before the steak, a lobster tail and a 20-ounce beer. Then he pockets the hunk of meat.
"What type of person will take a steak and watch the juice drip off and then wrap it in a linen napkin? It's just highly unusual," said Denise Loya, the lead server at House of Beef in Oakdale, CA.
Loya said the man came in late Tuesday afternoon and asked for a table of four.
She said he looked like a villain from an ‘80s movie.
"Definitely a used car salesman or a bad real estate agent. Slime ball," Loya said.
His actions were just as animated. The video shows his chowing down, his eyes constantly shifting, looking up at the surveillance camera and over his shoulder.
"Keep your eyes on this person, because his eyes, you can see them. They’re, you know – he's watching," said Steve Medlen, the restaurant owner.
With one last look into the camera, the man picks up the slab of meat, then folds it into the napkin that he took from the bread basket.
“He’s unethical,” Medlen said. “He’s out to commit a crime.”
Medlen said he decided to post the video to social media to catch the man.
"The monetary part is not part of the equation. The part that we want to do is take this person off the street," he said.
In the final moments, the man picks up his haul and walks away, all while a little girl watches in his direction.
"It would be great if he would come in and pay his bill and apologize, but I highly doubt that's going to happen," Loya said.
The meal was worth $56.
The staff said if he had truly been starving, they would have helped.
"We always help people,” Loya said. “When they come in off the streets, we will buy them a bowl of soup, or a sandwich."
Medlen said he’s filed a police report.
