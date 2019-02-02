Aphasia Center holding Chocolate Decadence fundraiser

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Aphasia Center of West Texas will be holding a Chocolate Decadence fundraiser to support their efforts to help those with aphasia.
The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 8 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. Cocktails and savories will be served at 6 p.m. but the party will truly kick off at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Mad Hatter Tea Party”.
Featured at the event will be decadent desserts, live music, a silent auction and more.
You can purchase tickets for a table of ten with special benefits all the way down to a single seat ticket.
This regular fundraiser covers around 40 percent of the Center’s operating expenses and is a great support to those who are living with aphasia.
For more information on this event, to purchase tickets or to learn more about the Center, you can click here.
