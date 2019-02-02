‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle remembered on 6th anniversary of death

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the death of former Navy Seal Chris Kyle.
Kyle developed a deadly reputation as a sniper during his five combat tours in Iraq.
He wrote about his experience in the best-selling book, "American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History."
The book was later turned into the movie, “American Sniper.”
Kyle was also known for his support of fellow vets suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome and an outspoken opponent of gun control.
He was 38 years old when he was shot to death in 2013 by a former Marine at a Texas gun range.
Another man was also fatally shot.
