Waco man meets NYC firefighter who saved his life with bone marrow donation

WACO, Texas — Thanks to a firefighter all the way up in New York City, a Waco man has a second chance at life.
After being diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 2015 while living overseas with his family, Jeff Faller was desperate.
Faller was exposed to an unknown toxin that began to destroy his bone marrow. A transplant was needed to save his life.
Faller said all he wanted to do was be a great father to his children, and a good husband to his wife.
Luckily for him, New York Firefighter Robert Paolillo was a match for the transplant.
Now, instead of worrying, Faller is living.
"This was something that was destined,” said Faller. "I’m like he's really tall, and a good looking guy."
When Faller got the diagnosis in 2015, He came back to the United States to receive medical treatment.
The illness took a toll on him: Faller spent time in a coma and could no longer do basic activities, like running or playing with his children.
"I didn’t know if we were going to be together," said Faller’s wife, Winae. "The children, they were going to lose their father. Now I’m confident we are going to move on.”
In May 2016, Paolillo donated his stem cells at the New York Blood Center in Manhattan to save Faller's life.
On Thursday, Faller and Paolillo were finally able to meet at an Honor Roll of Life Ceremony in New York.
"He has a family that's depending on him and he was having a rough time, and I was able to help change that. It was a great feeling," Paolillo said.
Faller said since he received the bone marrow transplant, his aplastic anemia is in remission and he has returned to full health.
“I’m just blown away,” said Faller. “I’m so grateful for Bobby, so grateful for what he's done.”
The New York City Fire Department said it has a partnership with the New York Blood Center and the Be The Match Registry. More than 8,000 active and retired FDNY members are on the donor list, the department said.
For Paolillo, his involvement with the Be The Match Registry is more personal than other FDNY firefighters.
When he was 9-years-old, his Aunt Lucille received a bone marrow transplant through the Be The Match Registry, so Paolillo vowed to to join it one day so he could save someone when the time came.
"I always knew I had a calling to help people," Paolillo said. "I was just surprised to find out that this time it wasn't through my job as an FDNY firefighter."
Paolillo and 12 of his fellow firefighters who donated bone marrow were added to the Honor Roll of Life at the annual induction ceremony at FDNY Headquarters.
