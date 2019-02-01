Sen. Cory Booker announces he’s running for president

(Gray News) - Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, announced Friday that he is running for president, releasing a video on the first day of Black History Month.
“The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” Booker said in the video.
Booker is the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to announce his candidacy, following Sen. Kamala Harris in January.
He has already made stops in states associated with the presidential race. Booker had said in December he is thinking hard about running for president in 2020.
Others who have announced their candidacy include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.
Booker was elected to the Senate in October 2013 as part of a special election to replace the late Frank Lautenberg, who died in June 2013. Booker became the first black man since Barack Obama to be elected to the Senate.
The senator serves on the Committee on Foreign Relations, Committee on the Judiciary, Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the Committee on Environment and Public Works.
On the Judiciary Committee, he caused fireworks by disclosing information considered committee confidential about Brett Kavanaugh during the highly explosive Supreme Court nomination hearings. Kavanaugh’s nomination was ultimately approved in a close vote despite the sexual assault allegations against him.
According to Booker’s official bio, Booker is also the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, the Senate panel responsible for overseeing Amtrak and passenger rail in the U.S.
He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and won re-election in 2014.
Booker was a former mayor of Newark, NJ, having served from 2006 to 2013. Before that, he served on the Newark City Council.
He graduated from Yale Law School with a Juris Doctorate. He got his undergraduate degree at Stanford University, where he played on the varsity football team. He also was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship at Stanford and went on to study at the University of Oxford where he received an honors degree in history.
