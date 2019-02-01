Restaurant Report: 5 more low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - For the first time in several weeks, there were more top performers than low performers in the Permian Basin. Despite several restaurants with perfect scores, the week of January 7 through January 11 still saw five Odessa restaurants with low scores.
Bahama Bucks at 4230 N. Grandview in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Hot water did not have adequate flow at all sinks
- - Employee food stored with restaurant food
- - Milk & syrup containers stacked on top of lemons
- - No sanitizer test strips
- - Hand wash sink not equipped with soap, paper towels & sanitizer
- - Food storage containers not labeled/date-marked properly
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Valid food establishment permit not posted
This resulted in the health inspector giving Bahama Bucks an 81 on their inspection. However, the inspector went back the next day and everything had been corrected.
La Bodega Quick Stop at 3905 N. FM 1936 in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Did not have drain board
- - Bleach not being used on final rinse
- - Holes in the wall where insects could come in
- - Did not have light covers
- - Knives/utensils kept on wall behind sink
- - Coke nozzles needed cleaning/sanitizing
- - Boxes not kept at least 6” off the floor
- - Knives not cleaned before setting to dry
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
This resulted in the health inspector giving La Bodega Quick Stop an 83 on their inspection.
Pho House at 1541 JBS Pkwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food manager certificate not posted
- - No ventilation hood systems
- - Filters not in place
- - Filters above stove need cleaning
- - Salad plates stacked on top of each other in cold hold
- - Personal drinks not covered
- - Lids of the grease trap not closed
- - Garbage bin lids not closed
- - Dry wiping cloths stored on meat cutting machine
- - Food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - Meat left outside storage area
- - Some food stored on floor
- - Waste water from cleaning the filters dumped in ware wash sinks
- - Some food not covered
- - Extra broth kept near the stove on the floor
This resulted in the health inspector giving Pho House an 82 on their inspection.
Mario’s Japanese Vietnamese Cuisine at 5987 W. 42nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food manager certificate not provided
- - Rick, chicken not kept on cold hold
- - Exhaust not working
- - Health permit not renewed
- - Vent-a-hood must be repaired
- - Light lenses need cleaning
- - Food not labeled/date-marked
- - Food in coolers not covered
- - Boxes not kept at least 6” from the floor
- - Raw fish kept above ready to eat food
- - Must remove crib from restaurant
This resulted in the health inspector giving Mario’s Japanese Vietnamese Cuisine an 85 on their inspection.
T & T Donuts at 3117 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Out-of-date manufactured product
- - Must separate expired food from non-expired food
- - Chemicals not stored in chemical storage area
- - No food thermometers
- - Kolaches not on display not kept in refrigerator/freezer
- - Some food in freezer not covered
- - Women’s restroom had no paper towels
- - Log book not being maintained on kolaches
- - Sink not operational
- - Interior of the microwave dirty
- - No certified food manager
This resulted in the health inspector giving T & T Donuts an 80 on their inspection.
As we mentioned, there were several restaurants with perfect scores for the week in the Permian Basin. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Delicia’s De Cuba (115 W. Mescalero Dr.)
- - Jalisco’s Café #4 (2281 Linda Ave.)
- - El Taco Chon (915 S. County Rd. W.)
- - Bubba’s 33 (6155 E. Hwy. 191)
- - Taqueria Oruga (2035 Saddle Dr.)
Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - La Esperanza Meat Market (808 S. Terrell St.)
- - Schlotzsky’s (5211 W. Wadley Ave.)
