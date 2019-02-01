Police test Batman-like wrap gun

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (CNN) - It may look like a gadget straight out of Batman’s tool belt, but police are actually testing a real “bola-wrap” gun.
The non-lethal crime-fighting device is made by Wrap Technologies, and fires a cord the company says is made from Kevlar.
The cord wraps around the subject’s body, impeding movement. It could possibly give law enforcement a more effective, less violent way of restraining suspects than popular non-lethal weapons like tasers and rubber bullets.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted video of law enforcement officials testing the device on Wednesday.
“We’re looking at how it might give deputies another option to safely take people into custody in certain situations,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
It said Sheriff Mike Chitwood volunteered to be a test subject.
Wrap Technologies says the bola-wrap works from a distance of up to 25 feet.
