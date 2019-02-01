Permian Basin Weekend 2/1-2/3: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience February 1 through February 3.
- First Friday Science Lunch Lecture
Midland College is back with its February installment of the First Friday Science Lecture. This lecture will take place at noon on February 1.
- Beauty and the Beast
To start off the 2019 season, Midland Community Theatre will be debuting Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”. The musical runs weekends starting February 1 through March 2 and tickets are on sale now.
- Galentine’s Day Card Party
Poppycox Ink will be holding a Galentine’s Day Card Party at Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store from 10:30 a.m. to noon on February 2. During the party, attendees will receive one and a half hours of instruction, practice and card-making fun, a special hand-lettering marker, two handmade cards and tags and more.
- Tutu Tea Party
Basin PBS will be hosting a free Tutu Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on February 2. Little ones can enjoy coloring, sotry time and crafts, including making their own tiaras.
- Artist Workshop
The HIVE Comics will be hosting an artist workshop. The event is free and open for all ages but the shop asks you bring your own supplies.
- Adventures in Art
The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be holding their monthly Adventures in Art program. Students will get to explore art through gallery walks, art history and creative studio art classes.
- Valentine’s Shopping Expo
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, 2R presents the Elite Valentine Shopping Expo. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 2 you can wander Barn D of the Ector County Coliseum and visit dozens of vendors.
