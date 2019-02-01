Permian Basin Red Cross holding open house in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The American Red Cross of Midland is holding an open house at their location on Wright Drive in Midland, on January 31, 2019, from 7 to 8 P.M.
The event will allow the community to tour their facility and meet local employees and volunteers.
Attendees can see first-hand how they can get involved with the many programs and services that the Red Cross provides in the Permian Basin, such as disaster services, preparedness, operations, and service to the armed forces.
