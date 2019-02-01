Morning Weather Update From, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Today is the day! Not only is it Friday, it is also the first day we are starting out with much warmer temperatures. Low temperatures this morning are looking to be around the upper 30s to lower 40s, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Tonight we do have slight chance for some isolated rain showers moving through the area. If you are planning on being out and about, make sure you throw a rain coat or umbrella in the car as you leave. Then tomorrow anticipate pleasant conditions, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s across West Texas. It is going to be feeling like spring throughout the day, and be a great day to get outside and be active. Super bowl Sunday is looking to be our warmest day, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Your also anticipate of some slightly breezy conditions and partly sunny skies, but it is still going to be a great to be hanging out with friends and prepare for the the big game.