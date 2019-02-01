Mid-Cities Church, Stonegate Fellowship to host Night to Shine Prom event in collaboration with Tim Tebow Foundation

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Mid-Cities Church and Stonegate Fellowship announced Thursday that they will join nearly 500 churches around the world to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, on Friday, February 8.
Night to Shine is a prom night experience, centered on Christian faith, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe together on one night.
Mid-Cities Church and Stonegate Fellowship have expressed their excitement to be a part of a worldwide event that they believe can serve as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs, as well as a call for them stand up for those who are differently-abled.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a welcome from a crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, participants have access to hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and a dance floor.
At the end of the night, each guest is crowned king and queen of the prom.
“I am blown away by how we are seeing God use the Church to step into this space as an advocate for people with special needs. It’s not about my foundation or the churches themselves, but about communities coming together to love and celebrate people with differences,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process.”
For more information on Night to Shine visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/
