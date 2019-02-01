Mid-Cities Church, Stonegate Fellowship to host Night to Shine Prom event in collaboration with Tim Tebow Foundation

“I am blown away by how we are seeing God use the Church to step into this space as an advocate for people with special needs. It’s not about my foundation or the churches themselves, but about communities coming together to love and celebrate people with differences,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process.”