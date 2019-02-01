Legislation filed urging congress to allow a Medicaid block grant in Texas

AUSTIN (KWES) - Texas State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed legislation imploring congress to approve a Medicaid block grant program.
Landgraf published House Concurrent Resolution 29 requesting the state congressional delegation to pursue block grant legislation in Washington, D.C.
The grant would allow Texas to administer its own health care for the poor.
“Medicaid costs in Texas have grown exponentially in recent years and are crowding out room in our state budget for other essential services such as education, higher education, and transportation,” Landgraf said. “A Medicaid block grant would give Texas the flexibility to better fund those things while still keeping our commitment to the most vulnerable of all Texans.”
It has become difficult for Texas to financially sustain Medicaid due to increased state spending for the program.
In 2001, Medicaid consumed 20% of the All Funds budget, but now accounts for nearly 30% of the 2018-19 budget.
Texas lacks the authority to amend benefit and eligibility requirements in the program since Medicaid is a federally mandated program.
Landgraf adds, “I believe Texas can administer the Medicaid program more efficiently, while also giving us greater certainty in the budget from year to year."
The 86th Texas legislative session has begun and will continue through May 27.
