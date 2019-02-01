Grand opening held for new Odessa Family Dollar

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A grand opening was held Thursday for the new Family Dollar on East University in Odessa.
The event included giveaway prizes including reusable shopping bags and cookies, as well as a gift basket raffle.
In addition to today’s festivities, the first 50 customers to shop at the Family Dollar on Saturday, February 2 will receive a Family Dollar gift card.
“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the Odessa community,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”
