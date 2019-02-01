First Friday Science Seminar at Midland College

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
Tomorrow, Midland College will be hosting genetics professor Dr. Andrew DeWoody as part of their First Friday Science Seminar series.
Dr. DeWoody, a University Faculty Scholar at Purdue University who grew up in West Texas, will be giving the hour-long talk entitled, “Genetic Diversity and Conservation genomics in the context of threatened & endangered species.”
DeWoody says that while his field of study is complicated, his talk will be good for animal lovers and science lovers alike.
The talk will be held tomorrow, February 1, in the Carrasco Room at Midland College. To learn more about Dr. DeWoody’s work, be sure to check out his website.
