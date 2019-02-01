Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been yet another beautiful day across West Texas with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will see increased cloud-cover heading into tonight as a weak low pressure system arrives in the area. It will also bring with it a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight. These thunderstorms are not likely to be severe, but we still could see occasional lightning, gusty winds, and quick downpours. However, the majority of areas will stay rain-free.