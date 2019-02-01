Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been yet another beautiful day across West Texas with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will see increased cloud-cover heading into tonight as a weak low pressure system arrives in the area. It will also bring with it a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight. These thunderstorms are not likely to be severe, but we still could see occasional lightning, gusty winds, and quick downpours. However, the majority of areas will stay rain-free.
The chance of rain lingers into early Saturday morning, but will be clearing out by the time the sun rises. Another great day to be outside as high temps rise into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures will reach their highest point on Super Bowl Sunday, as we'll see widespread 70s with a few low 80s possible in the Trans Pecos.
The warm weather persists into the first half of the week, as highs in the 70s are expected through at least Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. We are tracking increasing chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday with our next storm system moving through. A cold front is expected to follow Thursday evening.
