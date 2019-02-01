Credit card information stolen in Midland linked to ATMs in Lubbock

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - January 12, Lubbock police began investigating claims of stolen credit card information as Midland residents began to report money being withdrawn from ATMs in Lubbock.
“We’ve reached at least 350 different credit card transactions that were performed in Lubbock, and this is just the beginning,” said Detective Andrew Evans of the Lubbock Police Department.
Evans says criminals draw numbers from one city and withdraw elsewhere to confuse authorities, which is exactly what happened to Midland resident Hilda Moody, who lost almost $1,000.
“It took place over Martin Luther King weekend," said Moody. "On Saturday, we had three transactions that look to have been cash withdrawn out of an ATM in Lubbock, yet we were here in Midland.”
Hackers are swiping card numbers through gas pump skimmers.
“There was an alert on my bank account that said my community federal credit union has discontinued allowing its customers to pay at any gas stations at the pumps," said Moody. "That we’re going to have to start going in and using the register.”
Moody’s husband, Steve, found out they weren’t the only ones to get hit from their bank.
“While Steve was at our bank, he said there are two people in front of me with the same complaint and there are seven people behind me already waiting to go and talk to somebody about the same thing," said Moody. "He said the phone was ringing off the walls and it sounds like the conversations are all the same.”
Evans says the best way to avoid this is to keep a close eye on your accounts.
