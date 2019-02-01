Big Bend National Park temporarily closes for peregrine falcons

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK (KWES) - The National Park Service will temporarily close certain areas within the Chisos Mountains.
Providing isolation from encroaching humans helps protect Peregrine falcons nesting in cliffs among the mountainous terrain.
Throughout Texas there are less than a dozen known nesting pairs and the falcon remains on the state’s endangered species list.
Superintendent Bob Krumenaker remarked, “The small population found in Big Bend National Park and the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River represents most of the peregrines found in Texas. We appreciate the continued public support and cooperation to protect these remarkable birds."
Areas closed to the public from Feb. 1-May 31 include:
- The Southeast Rim Trail and a portion of the Northeast Rim Trail from the Boot Canyon/Southeast Rim junction to a point just north of Campsite NE-4.
- All Southeast Rim campsites as well as Northeast (NE) campsites 4 and 5 are closed during this period.
The NPS may be modified these restrictions if Peregrine behavior or nesting sites do not follow traditional trends.
Also, technical rock climbing on rock faces within a fourth of a mile of known Peregrine eyries is prohibited between Feb. 1- July 15.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.